A police operation is underway at the Court of Appeals in Athens after a driver forcibly entered the parking lot, claiming he had bombs and drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, said to be 35 years of age, reportedly entered the parking lot at around 9 a.m. from Loukareos Street.

The court complex is located on Alexandros Avenue.

An initial check by the police bomb disposal unit found no explosives in the vehicle.

The man has been detained.