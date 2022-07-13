Bus driver rapped for calling police over young woman’s outfit

The head of the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization (OASTH) described as “unacceptable” the behavior of a bus driver in the northern port city who reportedly called the police because he thought the the outfit worn by a young female passenger too “provocative.”

The incident occurred on Monday shortly after 8 p.m., on Line 19, which runs the Kordelio-Neos Railway Station route.

OASTH chief Giorgos Skodras said disciplinary action will be taken against the driver.

A similar incident had occurred on June 22, when a bus driver in the town of Xanthi asked a young couple to get off the bus, because he disagreed with the woman’s attire.

The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media.