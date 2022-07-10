Personal data issues delay uni police deployment

The deployment of police guards at university campuses is being held up by delays in the installation of turnstiles to control entry at different faculties, which, in turn, cannot go ahead without approval from the Data Protection Authority.

Students will use their university ID cards, which are already available in digital form from the Ministry of Digital Governance. The digital cards give access to public transportation and will be used by students to enter the buildings where turnstiles will be placed. A similar card will be used by staff (lecturers, administrators).

However, the Data Protection Authority is reportedly examining the terms of operation and control of the data that will be collected through the turnstiles.

More specifically, it is examining which data will be kept on record, as well as who will be responsible for collecting and maintaining these records, and for how long.