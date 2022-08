Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the island of Tinos on Monday to attend the local ritual of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary as well as marking the anniversary of the torpedoing of the Greek cruiser ‘Elli’ by an Italian submarine in 1940.

