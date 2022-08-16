Temperature rising again

Temperatures are set to rise again on Wednesday across almost the entire country, reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius in Attica.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature in Western Macedonia will hit a high of 33 degrees, and in the rest of northern Greece 36-37C.

It will rise to 34 Celsius in Epirus in the northwest of the country and 38C in Thessaly in Central Greece and the rest of the mainland.

The islands of the Ionian and Aegean and Crete will see temperatures climb to 34C.

The maximum in the eastern Aegean, the northern Cyclades and southern Crete will be 36-37C.