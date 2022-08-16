NEWS

Suspected arsonist to appear before Kavala prosecutor

Suspected arsonist to appear before Kavala prosecutor
File photo. [Shutterstock]

Α 65-year-old man arrested on the island of Thassos on Tuesday in connection with a wildfire that broke out last week on the northern Aegean island is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Kavala later in the day.

Police officers checked the suspect’s car early Tuesday morning and found firecrackers and flammable material.

The prosecutor is expected to press charges based on the fire brigade and police case file before referring the suspect to the examining magistrate.

Fire Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Trial for deadly 2018 Mati blaze to start Oct 31
NEWS

Trial for deadly 2018 Mati blaze to start Oct 31

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires

Bus driver unanimously cleared of Kryoneri arson charge 
NEWS

Bus driver unanimously cleared of Kryoneri arson charge 

Probe launched into fire in downtown Thessaloniki
NEWS

Probe launched into fire in downtown Thessaloniki

Compensation trial for Mati wildfire postponed
NEWS

Compensation trial for Mati wildfire postponed

Prosecutor appeals criminal charges ruling in Mati fire case
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals criminal charges ruling in Mati fire case