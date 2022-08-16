Suspected arsonist to appear before Kavala prosecutor

Α 65-year-old man arrested on the island of Thassos on Tuesday in connection with a wildfire that broke out last week on the northern Aegean island is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Kavala later in the day.

Police officers checked the suspect’s car early Tuesday morning and found firecrackers and flammable material.

The prosecutor is expected to press charges based on the fire brigade and police case file before referring the suspect to the examining magistrate.