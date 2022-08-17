Man remanded in custody over ex father-in-law murder charge

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody on Wednesday over charges that he shot and killed his ex-wife’s father last week in Arta. The man, who was brought before a prosecutor on Wednesday, is also facing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The 29-year-old is accused of shooting his ex-father-in-law four times in front of his 2-year-old child. The man then left the scene before calling in to surrender to police officers two days later.

According to information, the suspect told the prosecutor that he did no intend to kill his father-in-law and his lawyers stated that their client deny the accusation that he attempted to murder his ex-wife.