Menendez makes private trip to Greece

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, visited Alexandroupoli and Spetses as part of a private trip to Greece this week.

On Wednesday, the senator made a surprise visit to Alexandroupoli, which has taken on a central role in increasing the US military presence in Eastern Europe, with the Pentagon transporting enormous arsenals through here.

Accompanied by US Ambassador George Tsunis, Menendez paid a visit to Alexandroupoli Port Authority.

On Thursday, Menendez reacted to reports that Russia has signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional S-400 air-defense missiles, urging Turkey to “unequivocally demonstrate its commitment to NATO and to regional peace and security by fully rejecting any military cooperation with a war criminal like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin.”

On Thursday, Menendez visited Spetses.

