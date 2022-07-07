Dendias discusses ‘3+1’ alliance, EastMed Act, Ukraine with US delegation

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met on Thursday with the chairman of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Gregory Meeks, and other members of Parliament to discuss bilateral relations.

Dendias emphasized the importance of the amended Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries, and the energy and defense value of the northern port of Alexandroupolis, diplomatic sources said.

He also referred to the 3+1 regional alliance scheme (Cyprus, Greece, Israel plus the US), stating that Greece would like to see it develop into a multilateral cooperation scheme.

The Foreign Minister thanked the members of the American delegation for the positions adopted by the US Congress, referring for example of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019, which foresees increased energy and defense cooperation between the United States, Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

He also noted Greek support for Ukraine and for Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO.

Dendias also briefed the US delegation on Turkey’s “provocative and delinquent behavior, the questioning of Greek sovereignty and sovereign rights, as well as the Turkish threat of war,” as noted by diplomatic sources.