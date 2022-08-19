NEWS

Coast guard says 71 migrants on board third vessel to reach Kythira

Seventy-one migrants were aboard the ship that ran aground on Kythira on Thursday, the coastguard has said.

The sailboat, which was the third such vessel with migrants to reach the island since Wednesday, was carrying 52 men, 7 woman and 12 minors.

Seven of the passengers were rescued from the sea while the remainder were found in a steep, inaccessible area on the coast.

The coastguard are looking for two persons on suspicion of human trafficking.

Two other sailboats reached the island Wednesday. The first had 97 people on board and the second 73 people, mostly Afghans and Iraqis but also some Pakistanis, Iranians and Russians.

