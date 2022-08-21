NEWS

Two million Greeks have their own personal doctor

Two million Greek citizens have so far registered with a personal doctor since the implementation of the new primary healthcare system began at the beginning of August.

The first step saw the registration of citizens around the country (except for Attica and the southern Aegean whose respective registration platforms will be activated on September 1).

The Health Ministry says 3,200 general practitioners have registered in the new system, of whom more than 1,000 are private doctors and 2,200 are doctors at public health structures.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous said that, at the moment, there are 4,000 private doctors eligible to register in the system, of whom 25% already have.

In the previous attempt to establish a family doctor in 2018, about 700 practitioners were contracted as family doctors while fewer than 1,300,000 citizens registered. 

