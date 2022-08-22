House committee on wiretappings to convene on August 24

The Greek Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency will convene on August 24 to discuss the recent wiretapping case before the subject is brought to the House on August 26 to be debated by the leaders of the political parties, as decided by the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents that met on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Committee will also discuss the appointment of new National Intelligence Service (EYP), Themistoklis Demiris.

On August 29, members of parliament are also expected to debate and vote the set up of an investigative committee to scrutinize the case, a motion recommended by center-left PASOK and supported by main opposition party SYRIZA.

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis discovered he was being spied on by EYP. The scandal prompted the resignations of the head of EYP, Panagiotis Kontoleon and a top aide to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his secretary-general Grigoris Dimitriadis.