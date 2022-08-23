NEWS

Rate of new Covid-19 cases continues to ease with 55,769

[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 55,769 new cases of Covid-19 and 258 virus-related deaths for the week between August 15 and August 22. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were 132 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 491,401 tests, with a positivity rate of 11.35%.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,712,025, with a total of 32,335 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

