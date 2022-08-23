NEWS

Foreign Ministry issues demarche to Ankara for overflights

Foreign Ministry issues demarche to Ankara for overflights

The Foreign Ministry issued a demarche to Ankara, as is the practice, for the overflights of Turkish F-16 in the Aegean on Tuesday.

Specifically, two pairs of Turkish F-16 entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan, violating Greece’s airspace.

One pair flew over the islet of Divounia, northwest of Kassos and Karpathos, at a height of 27,000 feet at 10.57 am, while the second pair flew over the islet of Kamilonisi, also northwest of Kassos and Karpathos, at 27,000 feet at 11 am.

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff announced that the jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters, as set out by international law.  

Diplomatic sources note that this ministry practice of issuing a diplomatic note is followed in all challenges facing Greece.

Defense Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean
NEWS

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean

Ankara breaks summer moratorium
NEWS

Ankara breaks summer moratorium

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal
NEWS

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry
S-400

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale
NEWS

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale

Greece urges Germany to halt sale of submarines to Turkey
NEWS

Greece urges Germany to halt sale of submarines to Turkey