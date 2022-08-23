NEWS

Turkish Defense Ministry claims Greek fighters tried to obstruct Turkish F-16s

Turkish Defense Ministry claims Greek fighters tried to obstruct Turkish F-16s
[Armando Franca/ AP]

Sources within the Turkish Defense Ministry claim that Greek fighter jets locked on to Turkish F-16s while they were conducting NATO operations in the East Mediterranean on Tuesday. According to the claims made by Ankara, Greek fighters attempted to obstruct the Turkish planes.

Turkey claims to have responded to this move and stated that the Greek fighters were removed from the area. At the same time, it stated that the Greek military attache in Ankara was summoned to explain the situation to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign Ministry issues demarche to Ankara for overflights
NEWS

Foreign Ministry issues demarche to Ankara for overflights

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean
NEWS

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean

Ankara breaks summer moratorium
NEWS

Ankara breaks summer moratorium

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal
NEWS

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry
S-400

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale
NEWS

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale