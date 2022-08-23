Turkish Defense Ministry claims Greek fighters tried to obstruct Turkish F-16s

Sources within the Turkish Defense Ministry claim that Greek fighter jets locked on to Turkish F-16s while they were conducting NATO operations in the East Mediterranean on Tuesday. According to the claims made by Ankara, Greek fighters attempted to obstruct the Turkish planes.

Turkey claims to have responded to this move and stated that the Greek fighters were removed from the area. At the same time, it stated that the Greek military attache in Ankara was summoned to explain the situation to the Turkish Defense Ministry.