NEWS

Exarchia metro protests a ‘political fetish,’ says Athens mayor

Exarchia metro protests a ‘political fetish,’ says Athens mayor
[InTime News]

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis has derided those opposing the construction of a metro station in downtown Exarchia and a redevelopment program at nearby Stefi Hill as a minority that has “found an excuse to fight an ideological battle.”

Speaking to Skai TV, he stressed that the area’s “permanent residents want the metro.”  

“The point is for people to see things changing in their neighborhoods,” he said, decrying the stance of protestors who have tried to prevent construction crews from beginning work this month on the station, which will be located on the district’s main square. 

“They see it as a political fetish. But that is not the case. The metro is for everyone, it has no left and right cars, not left and right trains,” Bakoyiannis said.

“I find it hard to imagine how anyone can invest, even politically, in a city’s failure. But they feed on this; it is the logic of absolute nihilism,” he added.

City Life Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Imamoglu meets with counterpart in Athens
NEWS

Imamoglu meets with counterpart in Athens

LED lighting on all main roads of Attica by year’s end
NEWS

LED lighting on all main roads of Attica by year’s end

Private involvement in urban renewal project irks locals
NEWS

Private involvement in urban renewal project irks locals

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 
NEWS

Ambitious plan to construct coastal pedestrian zone 

Athens center plagued by marches, demos
NEWS

Athens center plagued by marches, demos

Plaka: Great for tourists, unbearable for locals
NEWS

Plaka: Great for tourists, unbearable for locals