Dawdling over campus police

The progress of plans to launch university police units this year was the subject of a meeting on Thursday between the chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), Lieutenant General Konstantinos Skoumas, and the rectors of four institutions in Athens and Thessaloniki.

More specifically, the meeting discussed the progress on the part of the universities for the implementation of the measures provided for by the relevant laws.

The launch of the so-called University Protection Teams will only be able to proceed after each university has submitted a plan detailing the measures it deems necessary for itself.

This process, however, has not been completed.