Getting brains to come back to homeland

Office rent. The average growth in office rental rates in the first quarter of the year came to 8% year-on-year, and in some cases rose as high as 12%, according to chartered surveyors Geoaxis. This is due to the adjustment of rentals, the rise of inflation and the continuous growth of demand, while the availability of quality spaces is limited.

The BrainReGain – Hellenism in Action initiative to repatriate Greeks who left the country in the previous decade due to the financial crisis will receive a boost on Wednesday with the publication of Greece Country Highlights.

The publication provides information about current economic and social developments in Greece, and all the basic information about the Greek regulatory, legislative and investment framework.

This information includes everything from economic development indicators and entrepreneurship support tools, to reforms in the functioning of the state and policies for family support and life in Greece.

Apart from the effort to reverse the brain drain of the previous decade and turn it into a brain gain, the project also aspires to attract professionals and scientists from other countries as well.

BrainReGain is a nonprofit initiative bringing together 35 leading Greek companies, 65 top business executives and 100,000 Greeks from the diaspora.

For some time now it has been systematically engaged in collating all those elements that are worth presenting to Greeks living outside Greece so they can see for themselves that the country they left behind in the previous decade has well and truly changed.

BrainReGain – Hellenism in Action seeks, among other things, coordinated cooperation with all the productive bodies of the country in order to create the conditions for repatriation.

To this end, it operates the JOBS in Greece platform, which provides BrainReGain Mentoring services by senior executives of the member companies of the initiative.

Diaspora Greeks get direct personal contact with executives abroad who serve as mentors, informing them about developments in the Greek business field, helping them in networking with market executives and providing guidance.

The platform enables Greeks living and working abroad to find out about jobs at Greek companies and pursue their career in Greece by submitting their CVs. Companies post jobs, all of which are promoted through the initiative’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.