PM meets with Sen. Menendez and discuss US-Greek relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, on Friday. The two men discussed US-Greek ties, with Mitsotakis stating that relations between the two countries are at their highest point.

The two men talked about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the scope of US-Greek partnerships in the region, while also looking at issues of energy and economic co-operation. The two men also discussed wider international geopolitical developments, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Sen. Menendez praising Greece’s commitment to support the invaded country.

Mitsotakis also analyzed the importance of Greece’s developing energy infrastructure that will help ensure its own security, while also contributing to collective European energy supplies and security due to Greece’s strategic position.

“I went to Alexandroupolis and the development there, under your leadership, is astounding […] I believe it will be a geostrategic center for Greece, the region, and the Alliance. I believe it has limitless possibilities,” said Menendez.

“I would like to thank you once again for everything you have done to advance relations between our two countries. I know how hard you have worked to this end,” said Mitsotakis, adding that “I believe we have seen great advancements in recent years and there is much more to do, on many fronts.”