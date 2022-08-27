NEWS

Social security agency to hire private sector managers

EFKA, Greece’s main social security agency, will be looking to hire 24 experienced senior managers in October along with 200 less senior ones early next year. 

The catch is that, with the exception of the head of the General Directorate of Pensions, all other positions can be filled by experienced managers from the private, as well as the public sector. 

The Labor Ministry is finalizing the details of the call for applications. 

Hiring these managers will complete Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis’ radical transformation of EFKA, which he conceived and saw through from his first days on the job, in January 2021, and which has included a hotline, the hiring of private lawyers and accountants to help reduce the enormous pile of pending online applications, the so-called “digital communications room’ and the fast-track approval of pension applications. 

Several of these reforms have been opposed by public sector unions as “creeping privatization.” 

Hatzidakis, on his part, told Kathimerini that he considers the hiring of managers as a game-changer that will radically improve the state agency’s administration model and will attract experienced and capable people. 

One of the prerequisites to be considered for the job is a minimum 10-year experience in management positions in either the private or public sector, in Greece or abroad. 

Successful applicants will be hired on a three-year, once-renewable contract. Together with the bonuses, their monthly pay will range from €7,000-€8,000.

