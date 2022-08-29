NEWS

Strong rhetoric by Bahceli over S-300 incident

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally and governmental partner Devlet Bahceli stoked tensions on Monday when referring to an alleged incident on Sunday where Greek missile defense systems are supposed to have locked on to Turkish fighter jets in the Aegean, something Greece denies.

“Stop pursuing this madness,” said Bahceli about the Greek government, calling on it to “get it together” soon or face consequences that will dwarf those of the Asia Minor Campaign in 1922.

Citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry, the country’s state-run Anadolu news agency on Sunday reported that the radar of a Greek S-300 missile system based on the island of Crete locked on to the Turkish jets on August 23.

Turkey

