NEWS

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody

A 38-year-old man was temporarily remanded in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a family of German tourists in the community of Mylopotamos over the weekend.

According to local news outlet cretapost, the 38-year-old has asked for 48 hours to prepare his defense.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, the German family said the suspects started chasing them for no apparent reason when they were driving around Rethymno in their rental car. The driver of the offenders’ pick-up truck allegedly attacked them with a knife during the altercation that followed.

 

Crime Justice

