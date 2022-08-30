Authorities announce 50,579 new cases of Covid-19

Health authorities announced 50,579 new cases of Covid-19 and 202 virus-related deaths for the week of August 23 to August 30 on Tuesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 117 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases, that fell by 10% from last week, were identified from a total of 559,335 tests, a positivity rate of 9.04%.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,762,827, with a total of 32,552 virus-related deaths over the same period.