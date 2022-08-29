NEWS

Masks to remain optional in schools, Plevris says

Masks to remain optional in schools, Plevris says
[AP]

Greece will probably not require students or staff to wear masks in schools for the upcoming school year, Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Monday, despite stubbornly high Covid-19 infection levels across the country.

“We do not wish to introduce additional measures [against Covid-19]. Any new measures should be mild,” Plevris said on Monday.

“I believe that masking must remain a recommendation and not an order,” he said.

The conservative minister also ruled out regular coronavirus screening for students and staff in favor of “targeted” Covid-19 testing.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus made similar comments on Sunday.

Greek students return to school on September 12.

Health authorities announced 55,769 new cases of Covid-19 and 258 virus-related deaths for the week between August 15 and August 22. The country has registered 32,335 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Education Coronavirus

