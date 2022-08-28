Ed Min states that mild measures will be in place for children returning to classrooms

Education Minister Niki Kerameus stated that the return of children to the classrooms will be accompanied by the mildest possible pandemic measures on Sunday morning, ahead of the convening of the scientific committee advising the government on the pandemic next week.

“In general, the tendency is to adopt the mildest measures possible. The mildest framework of measures because we have returned to normalcy,” said Kerameus in a TV interview, adding that “you can see we are at a time of co-existence with the pandemic.

“We have broken free of the mindset of regular testing because it does not work anymore,” said Kerameus on whether students and teachers will be required to provide regular Covid-19 tests, stating that “we are looking to have as normal a year as possible.”

Kerameus also stated that there are no special requirements currently in place for those who test positive on top of those already set out by the National Organization for Public Health.