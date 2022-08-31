Corfu grandmother dives into well to save grandchild

A 67-year-old grandmother on the island of Corfu dived into a well to save her 4-year-old granddaughter on Wednesday. Both family members are well, having emerged from this incident uninjured. The well is approximately eight meters deep, with two meters of water at the bottom.

According to early information from the scene, the grandmother realized that her grandchild, for yet unknown reasons, had fallen into the well and immediately plunged in to save her.

The Hellenic Fire Service rushed to the scene and used special tools to rescue the woman and child. The two have been taken by the Ambulance Service to the Corfu General Hospital as a precaution.