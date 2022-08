A 29-year-old man was killed in Halkidiki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the car he was driving hit a truck. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by the local Polygyros Traffic Police department.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy