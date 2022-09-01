Closed-door hearings to be held Thursday

Nine individuals, including former heads of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP), have been invited to closed-door hearings in Parliament Thursday on the workings of the agency the wiretapping of socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis.

The individuals were invited by Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency Tuesday following a recommendation of lawmakers sitting on the committee.

They include the former secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Grigoris Dimitriadis, the chairman of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), Christos Rammos, appeals prosecutors Vasiliki Vlachou and Konstantinos Tzavelas, the incumbent EYP chief Themistoklis Demiris, as well as former chiefs of EYP, Panagiotis Kontoleon, Yannis Roubatis and Theodoros Dravillas

The hearings will start at 10 a.m. and will remain confidential. They will however be attended by Minister of State Georgios Gerapetritis.

Thursday’s procedure is separate from the decision of Parliament’s plenary Monday to set up a special committee to investigate the case. [AMNA]