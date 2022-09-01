Ryanair to close base at Athens International Airport over winter

Irish budget airline carrier Ryanair has announced its decision to close its base in Athens for the 2022-2023 winter season. According to a statement released by the company, it will no longer base two aircraft at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” Athens International Airport from October 29 to the end of March, reducing its flights from the scheduled 29 to 10.

Ryanair had four bases in 2019, that were reduced to two last year.

“We are disappointed to announce the closure of our Athens base at the end of October 2022 for the winter season, but the Greek government have inexplicably failed to respond to Ryanair’s ambitious growth plans for a severely needed tourism recovery scheme to lower its uncompetitive airport charges and assist traffic recovery post-pandemic,” said Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson, adding that “Athens Airport is a prime example of how the Greek government and German high-cost ownership is failing to deliver for Greece’s people and economy.”