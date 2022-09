A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the central Greek town of Thiva at 11.27 a.m. on Saturday, according to a preliminary reading of the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens National Observatory.

The epicenter was located 3.9 kilometers to the east of the town and it was located at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The tremors reached the Greek capital of Athens.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.