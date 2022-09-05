Kathimerini sheds light on Krikel deals

Kathimerini has seen previously undisclosed contracts signed between Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry and Krikel, an Omonia-headquartered ICT and electronic security systems provider, as part of its investigation into the phone tapping of socialist opposition leader Nikos Androulakis by the country’s intelligence service (EYP).

The government has shied away from the issue despite pressure from the opposition to open up about the details of the agreements, which are subject to confidentiality rules.

A total of six contracts have been signed since 2018, a year after the company was founded with registered capital of 5,000 euros. Krikel grew from zero turnover in the first half of 2017 to 840,000 euros in 2018.

The company signed a 495,000-euro contract with the Greek state for the technical maintenance the Sepura Tetra digital radios of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in March 2018.

In July of the same year, it signed a €1.6 million deal with ELAS for the support and maintenance of the Tetra communication system for the next five years.

In November 2019, the Civil Protection Ministry paid €297,000 for the procurement of counter-surveillance equipment from a Denmark-based firm via Krikel.

Krikel made two more confidential deals in April 2020 for the procurement of 2,400 Tetra hand-portable radios.

Finally, in April 2021 the company signed up to a €7.4 billion project for the expansion of the Tetra network in Greece’s northern Evros region and the eastern Aegean.

The National Transparency Authority (NTA) made reference to Krikel’s confidential contracts with the Greek state, without citing specific data, in a classified audit report published in July.