NEWS

Soylu claims alleged PKK terrorist was trained in Greece

Soylu claims alleged PKK terrorist was trained in Greece
[Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

Turkey has arrested a suspected member of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), accusing him of preparing a terrorist attack against the country after receiving training in Greece. 

In a tweet Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed that the suspect had been trained in Lavrio, in southeastern Attica. 

The allegation also appeared in several local media.

The identidy of the suspect was not made known.

Last month Soylu described Greece as a “training center for terrorists.” 

Greece has repeatedly dismissed such allegations as “fake news.”

Greek officials say they are prepared for a period of high tensions with Turkey that could last at least until the latter’s parliamentary and presidential elections, set for June 2023.

Turkey Politics Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Proposed amendment calls for designation of Turkey’s Grey Wolves as a terrorist group
NEWS

Proposed amendment calls for designation of Turkey’s Grey Wolves as a terrorist group

Mitsotakis remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992
NEWS

Mitsotakis remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

Ministers to be more involved in policy
NEWS

Ministers to be more involved in policy

Czech Republic condemns Erdogan’s remarks
NEWS

Czech Republic condemns Erdogan’s remarks

The six key points that will determine the TIF package
NEWS

The six key points that will determine the TIF package

ND slams PASOK over comments by Muslim MP
NEWS

ND slams PASOK over comments by Muslim MP