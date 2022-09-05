Soylu claims alleged PKK terrorist was trained in Greece

Turkey has arrested a suspected member of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), accusing him of preparing a terrorist attack against the country after receiving training in Greece.

In a tweet Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed that the suspect had been trained in Lavrio, in southeastern Attica.

The allegation also appeared in several local media.

The identidy of the suspect was not made known.

Last month Soylu described Greece as a “training center for terrorists.”

Greece has repeatedly dismissed such allegations as “fake news.”

Greek officials say they are prepared for a period of high tensions with Turkey that could last at least until the latter’s parliamentary and presidential elections, set for June 2023.

Sevgili Kılıçdaroğlu;

Üzücü bir haber daha:

HDPKK’nın, Lavrion Kampı'ndan Türkiye’ye, büyükşehirlere eylem için gönderilen

Delil kod Hüsamettin Tanrıkulu,

İstanbul ve Diyarbakır Emniyeti tarafından yakalandı. Sadece savunduğun HDPKK’nın değil Yunanistan’ın da ilgiye ihtiyacı var pic.twitter.com/YcV4PprZBz — Süleyman Soylu (@suleymansoylu) September 4, 2022