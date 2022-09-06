NEWS

Greece announces 50,579 new cases of Covid-19 over last week

[Frank Augstein/AP]

Greek health authorities announced 40,100 new cases of Covid-19 and 180 virus-related deaths for the week of August 29 to September 4 on Tuesday, signifying a 22% drop from last week’s 50,579 infections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 101 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,804,982, with a total of 32,757 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

