Experts recommend against mandatory mask wearing, rapid testing

The government’s key Covid committee has recommended against mandatory mask wearing and rapid testing ahead of school reopening September 12.

In their recommendation Tuesday, however, the experts urged parents to be observant of their children and ask them not to attend class if they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to keep other learners and school personnel safe against infection.

Earlier Tuesday, health authorities announced 50,579 new cases of Covid-19 and 202 virus-related deaths for the week of August 23 to August 30.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 117 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.