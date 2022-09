A 5.4-magnitude tremor has struck in the sea area between the islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia in western Greece on Thursday morning, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported. An initial solution measured the quake as 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The tremor hit at 10:36 p.m. local about 57 kilometers southwest of Kefalonia’s main town, Lixouri, and at a depth of 11.6 kilometers.

Two aftershocks of 2.8-magnitude followed in the same area.