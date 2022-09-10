NEWS

Sakellaropoulou to visit Halki, Rhodes, Kastellorizo on Sept. 11-13

[Intime News]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will visit the islands of Halki, Rhodes, Kastelorizo in the eastern Aegean on Sept.11-13, her office announced.

Her first stop will be Halki on Sunday, to attend the closing ceremony of the Dimitris Kremastinos Halki Music Festival and a religious ceremony for the start of the new school year.

On Monday, Sakellaropoulou will go to Rhodes for the 4th Symposium on International Law and International Policy for the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean and on Tuesday, she will travel to Kastellorizo, to attend the events marking the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the island.

Politics

