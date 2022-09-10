NEWS

PM to focus on government consistency in TIF address

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take the podium of the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday to expound on Greece’s position amid an unstable global environment. The slogan behind him will read “Consistency – continuity – stability.”

“Consistency,” considered a key component of Mitsotakis’ policy, entails lower taxes and growth. “Continuity” will convey the message that the government will continue with the new support measures the PM is expected to announce, with a focus on the weakest and “those who have been wronged, such as the young,” a government source told Kathimerini.

As for “stability,” it has become a key political narrative for the government lately, amid major challenges such as the energy crisis and Turkish aggression, as well as an indication for possible changes to the electoral law, which Mitsotakis is expected to refer to, revealing whether he will eventually go ahead with the change. 

Politics

