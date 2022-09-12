NEWS

Three men escape Haidari police station, one quickly recaptured 

Three men escape Haidari police station, one quickly recaptured 
[Intime News]

Police on Monday was searching for two suspected criminals who escaped from a holding cell in Haidari police station on Sunday afternoon.

The two suspects, along with a third man, were detained and taken to the police station on Sunday after a check of their identities revealed they all had pending convictions. 

While at the station, the three suspects attacked the officer of duty and another policeman and run outside where a car was parked. The officers tried to stop them from driving away and managed to recapture one of the men while the other two fled. 

The getaway car was later found abandoned. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Komotini woman set on fire by husband dies
NEWS

Komotini woman set on fire by husband dies

Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking
NEWS

Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat
NEWS

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat

Two hotel owners arrested in Rhodes for migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two hotel owners arrested in Rhodes for migrant trafficking

Komotini man arrested for setting wife ablaze 
NEWS

Komotini man arrested for setting wife ablaze 

Woman found dead in her home in Larissa
NEWS

Woman found dead in her home in Larissa