Three men escape Haidari police station, one quickly recaptured 

Police on Monday was searching for two suspected criminals who escaped from a holding cell in Haidari police station on Sunday afternoon.

The two suspects, along with a third man, were detained and taken to the police station on Sunday after a check of their identities revealed they all had pending convictions.

While at the station, the three suspects attacked the officer of duty and another policeman and run outside where a car was parked. The officers tried to stop them from driving away and managed to recapture one of the men while the other two fled.

The getaway car was later found abandoned.