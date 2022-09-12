Man led to jail after sexual abuse of minors, pornography charges

A 62-year-old former primary school principal was sent to pretrial detention on Monday after testifying before an investigative magistrate over charges of child pornography, sexual acts and abuse of minors and violation of the legislation on the protection of personal data.

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 9 in Athens after a woman told police in the town in Kalamata that she believed he was behind a sexually explicit photo of her, when she was a minor, sent to her sister’a phone. The then unknown sender was asking for money.

The complaint prompted a police raid of the suspect’s house which uncovered, among other things, erotic videos with minors. Officers seized computers, cameras, mobile phones, and hard drives.

From the evidence collected, authorities believe the 62-year-old man had molested at least five underage girls – including the woman who filed the complaint – since 2010 and recorded the acts. He approached minors through his visibility as a producer and presenter of telemarketing shows on regional channels, but also through his capacity as a primary school principal in the past.

After his arrest, he allegedly confessed to sexual relations with minors.