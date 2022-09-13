NEWS

Authorities report 33,590 new cases of Covid-19

[AP]

In the latest weekly report (September 5 to September 11) on the course of the pandemic, Greek health authorities announced 33,590 new cases of Covid-19 and 129 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are 101 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The weekly rate of new reported cases of Covid-19 is down by 17%.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,838,811, with a total of 32,894 virus-related deaths over the same period.

