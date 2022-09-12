Schools reopen on Monday with optional mask use

Schools in Greece reopen on Monday for the start of a new academic year, with roughly 1.34 million school children of all ages attending.

Monday will be devoted to the distribution of school books and organisational arrangements, with normal classes starting on Tuesday.

The new school year will see a number of changes relative to previous years, including the abolition of mandatory mask use. Unvaccinated teachers will still have to provide a weekly negative Covid-19 test at their own expense, however.

Among the innovations will be an extension of All-day School hours to 17:30 for at least 50 pct of those currently operating, more digital equipment and a programme to prevent and deter bullying.

The measures against Covid-19 will be greatly relaxed, with the use of masks made optional, while pupils that show symptoms are required to remain home. Those diagnosed with Covid can return after five days of isolation if the symptoms have fully subsided.

[AMNA]