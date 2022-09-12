NEWS

Schools reopen on Monday with optional mask use

Schools reopen on Monday with optional mask use
[Intime News]

Schools in Greece reopen on Monday for the start of a new academic year, with roughly 1.34 million school children of all ages attending.

Monday will be devoted to the distribution of school books and organisational arrangements, with normal classes starting on Tuesday.

The new school year will see a number of changes relative to previous years, including the abolition of mandatory mask use. Unvaccinated teachers will still have to provide a weekly negative Covid-19 test at their own expense, however.

Among the innovations will be an extension of All-day School hours to 17:30 for at least 50 pct of those currently operating, more digital equipment and a programme to prevent and deter bullying.

The measures against Covid-19 will be greatly relaxed, with the use of masks made optional, while pupils that show symptoms are required to remain home. Those diagnosed with Covid can return after five days of isolation if the symptoms have fully subsided.

[AMNA]

Education Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Masks optional for pupils as school starts again
NEWS

Masks optional for pupils as school starts again

Experts recommend against mandatory mask wearing, rapid testing
COVID PANDEMIC

Experts recommend against mandatory mask wearing, rapid testing

Masks to remain optional in schools, Plevris says
NEWS

Masks to remain optional in schools, Plevris says

Kerameus says mild measures will be in place for children returning to classrooms
NEWS

Kerameus says mild measures will be in place for children returning to classrooms

No self-testing likely, but face masks to remain
SCHOOL RESTRICTIONS

No self-testing likely, but face masks to remain

Schools to drop mask mandate on June 1, exams excluded
NEWS

Schools to drop mask mandate on June 1, exams excluded