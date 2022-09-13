Coronavirus subvariant Centaurus identified in Greece

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Tuesday that it had identified the Centaurus subvariant of the Covid-19 virus in Greece.

In its epidemiological report, EODY stated that the National Network of Genomic Monitoring had tested 664 samples, whether randomly or selected, between July 22 and September 4. All samples displayed the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, with one identified as the BA.2 subvariant (BA.2.75.2), known as Centaurus.

So far the Centaurus has been traced in India, Chile, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Spain and Germany.