Turkish FM makes new statements on Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made new inflammatory remarks on Greece during a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Justice and Development’s Party (AKP) on Wednesday, according to the Hurriyet newspaper and the TGRT Haber broadcaster.

“We did not change our stance towards Greece. We are at the same point. However, Greece has. It is militarizing the islands, contravening international law. Turkey’s reaction is understandable,” said Cavusoglu, adding that “Until now, Greece has always pursued a pro-Russian policy. For the first time, it has sided with the United States. It is also being used by the United States. Because Turkey has become more powerful in the region and they [the US] are planning to use Greece as a counterweight to this power [Turkey].”

“Right now, Greece wants to present itself as more powerful to the EU and the US. The party that did not comply to the sealed international treaties of the past is Greece. Everyone knows we are right,” said the minister. “We have taken every required measure over this process. But I believe Greece received the message we sent.”