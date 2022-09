The death of distinguished actress Irene Pappas on Wednesday was addressed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement released on social media.

“Greeks are saying an emotional goodbye to Irene Pappas. She leaves behind a unique legacy in theatre, film, and song, having earned international recognition from a young age,” said Mitsotakis on Twitter, concluding that “She was also an active citizen, with courageous interventions on public affairs.”