Thessaloniki school teacher convicted in sexual harassment case

A three-member Criminal Court in Thessaloniki handed a suspended two-year jail sentence to a high school teacher accused of sexually harassing a female student.

The court found the 67-year-old teacher guilty of abusing a minor and violating her sexual dignity, acts which – according to the file – were carried out repeatedly. During the trial, the teacher denied any wrongdoing and claimed he didn’t even know the victim.

The 17-year-old student informed the police last March about the abuse and described her ordeal in court.

After his conviction, the accused filed for appeal and walked free.