Prosecutor recommends conviction of fake doctor for 6 homicides

The prosecutor in the trial of a man who pretended to be a doctor and stands accused of 12 counts of murder and 14 attempted murders of cancer patients, has asked for his conviction for six homicides.

He also called for a guilty verdict for five attempted homicides and recommended that three acts that had been introduced in the hearing as attempted homicides be changed to misdemeanors.

From 2010 until his arrest in 2019, Nikolaos Kontostathis, known as “Dr Kontos,” is accused of posing as a leading oncologist even though he did not have the slightest connection to medicine. He claimed to have essentially beaten cancer and other serious diseases.

The prosecutor also asked for the acquittal of all 16 of his co-defendants They are accused of having contributed to the criminal behavior of the 50-year-old. The 16 include mostly doctors, a nun, and a former minister, tried in his scientific capacity. The trial began in November 2021.