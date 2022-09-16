NEWS

Exarchia metro station will only take up tenth of local square, says minister

Exarchia metro station will only take up tenth of local square, says minister
[Intime news]

The planned metro station on Exarchia Square will take up less than 10% of its surface area, the infrastructure minister said on Friday.

Speaking to private radio broadcaster SKAI, Giorgos Karagiannis, deputy minister for infrastructure and transport, said that “Exarchia Square has an area of 2,984 square meters and the space that will be used, after the station is built, is 243 square meters.”

He added that his ministry has signed an agreement with Athens Municipality to plant 2,000 more trees than originally foreseen following the construction of the new line.

Architectural competitions would also be held to upgrade all the squares with access to the new metro stations.

The new line will be used by 340,000 people every day, taking 55,000 vehicles from the roads, he said.

Some local residents and activists oppose the construction of a station on Exarchia Square, fearing that it will destroy the area and change its character.

Transport Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Work at metro site in Exarchia begins under police protection
NEWS

Work at metro site in Exarchia begins under police protection

Metro work hampered at Exarchia, Evangelismos
NEWS

Metro work hampered at Exarchia, Evangelismos

Uniformed officers hold protest ahead of TIF
NEWS

Uniformed officers hold protest ahead of TIF

Protests as priests read sermon against abortion
NEWS

Protests as priests read sermon against abortion

Private involvement in urban renewal project irks locals
NEWS

Private involvement in urban renewal project irks locals

Prisoner suspends hunger strike
NEWS

Prisoner suspends hunger strike