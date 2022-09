Vulnerable groups and people over the age of 60 will likely be able to get vaccinated against Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in early October, Greek Health Μinister Thanos Plevris said on Wednesday in Parliament.

According to Plevris, people are currently being vaccinated with the updated Omicron vaccines and the aim is to have the new ones in the first week of October.