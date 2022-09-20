Greece confirms 36,146 Covid infections on first week of school

Greek health authorities confirmed 36,146 new SARS-CoV-2 cases and 111 deaths in the week of September 12-18, the first week of the new school year.

This is equivalent to 3,465 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: up 7%), with 24% of the new weekly infections involving reinfections, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly report. The 7% rise in registered infections this week concerns mainly the age groups of 6-12 and 13-18 years.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,875,215. The median age of the week’s infections was 38 years.

In addition, 82 hospital patients were on ventilators on September 18. Their median age is 82 years and 96.3% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

A total of 818 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of September 12-18 (117.4% patients on a weekly average, up 4% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 754 (108 as weekly average, or -13% compared to previous week).

[AMNA]