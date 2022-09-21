Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident

A 15-year-old boy from Arcadia, southern Greece, was killed on Tuesday when his bicycle crashed into that of another teen who was cycling in front of him, local police said Wednesday.

The teen was riding with friends on the highway linking Tripoli with Nemea in the Peloponnese when, for unknown reasons, he smashed into the bicycle of his 13-year-old cousin and hit his head on the road.

The boy was transferred to the hospital in Tripoli where doctors were unable to revive him. It was not clear what kind of injuries he sustained.

Local traffic police is investigating the incident.